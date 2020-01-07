Please join us for our annual Gold Cup Soccer Tournament, January 2-4, on Davis Field.
AJHS will play Tempe on Jan. 2 at 10:30 a.m. and Safford at 3:00 p.m.
On Jan. 3, the Lady Prospectors will play Dobson at 9:00 a.m. and Valley Christian at 12:00 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4 will be the semi-finals at 9:00 a.m., and finals will take place at 1:00 p.m. Our game times will be determined by our seeding.
Through the first five games of the season, the AJHS Varsity Girls Soccer team is 2-3, with losses to Seton Catholic, 5-0; Thunderbird, 3-1 and ALA Queen Creek, 3-1. Our wins have been against Buckeye Union, 1-0 and Moon Valley, 5-0.
Seanna Brennan, Memaria Gallegos, Jaden Miner and Jasmine Digos all have 2 goals on the season, and goalkeeper Olivia McCrary has 52 saves.
The AJHS Junior Varsity Girls Soccer team is 2-2-1, losing close decisions to Thunderbird, 1-0 and Mesa Skyline, 4-2, but have bounced back with a 9-1 victory over Buckeye Union, a 2-2 draw with American Leadership Academy Queen Creek and a 9-1 victory over Moon Valley.
