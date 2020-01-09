The Apache Junction Elks Lodge #2349 is excited to announce the winners of the annual Hoop Shoot Contest, which was held on Saturday, December 14th, at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center. The free throw contest was open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13 years old and was free to all contestants.
In the Boys 8-9 Division, Braxton Bright finished in first place, Kaleb Vanwinkle in second place and Dalton Bien in third place.
In the Boys 10-11 Division, Jarrell Price finished in first place, Damien Jones in second place, and Carter Guerrero in third place. In the Girls 10-11 Division, Samantha Wortman finished in first place, Destinee Jones in second place and Kaylee Kidde in third place.
In the Boys 12-13 Division, Daniel Espinoza finished in first place, Vai Teumohenga in second place, and Mason Roets in third place. In the Girls 12-13 Division, Brooklyn Neace finished in first place.
Beginning at the Apache Junction, winning contestants advance through the District, State, Regional and National competitions.Over 150 kids competed in preliminary competitions with twenty-six advancing and competing in the local competition. Apache Junction winners will advance to the District Contest on January 25, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona.
The preliminary contests were coordinated by the physical education teachers at schools in the Apache Junction Unified School District. The Apache Junction Elks Lodge #2349 would like to thank Ms. Rumple and Mr. Schroeder at Desert Vista Elementary School, Ms. Parker at Four Peaks Elementary School, Ms. Savolt at Peralta Trail Elementary School, and Ms. Grant and Mr. Rumple at Cactus Canyon Junior High School for all their support of the Elks Hoop Shoot program.
The Apache Junction Elks Lodge #2349 would also like to thank the City of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department for their support and hosting the competition at the Multi-Generational Center.
The Elks National Hoop Shoot program is fully funded by the Elks National Foundation, Inc. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Elks National Foundation helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. For more information on the ENF, visit elks.org/enf.
