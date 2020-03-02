Lead by Tristen Greer's 4 hitter with 6 strikeouts, the Prospectors earned their first ever Championship at the Dobson/Westwood tourney.
The Prospector Softball Team defeated Dobson (Mesa) 9-7 in the semi-finals and then defeated Desert Vista (Phoenix), 13-2 in five innings for the championship. They finished the tourney at 6-0; our first time ever winning this event against 5A and 6A teams.
Tristen Greer added three hits while Addison Cooksey, Ainsley Pape and Zoe Siegel added two hits each. The Prospectors finished with a 6-0 Record and had 83 hits scoring 65 runs.
