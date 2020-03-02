The Cactus Canyon Girls Basketball team just finished their season by going undefeated and winning the Desert Middle School Athletic League Championship for the second year in a row. They played great defense, led by Ciara Anderson, and held their opponents to 10 points a game, while being able to score an average of 33 points.
The Cougars were led in points by Allie Pride, with an average of 9.2 points a game and Erin Smiley with an average of 8.7 points a game. Sharpshooter Alexis Alsenay made 19 three pointers over the course of the season and Skylar Brindle added 7 of her own.
