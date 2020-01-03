The story unfolded like a Disney movie when the Cactus Canyon Junior High’s boys soccer team defeated arch rival JO Combs Middle School in a nail-biting 2 to 1 victory for the league championship.
The match was a close contest, but CCJH held onto the lead the entire time. Both CCJH goals were scored by Manny Cuevas Rosas: one in the first half and another in the second half.
JO Combs scored their lone goal early in the second half and made numerous attempts to tie the score, but the Cougars forged a strong defense and kept their rivals to one goal. CCJH Goalie Daniel Urias defended his territory and is credited with at least 10 saves during the match.
Getting to league play was not an easy feat. At the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, CCJH’s volunteer soccer coach was discouraged, admitted defeat and resigned. Assistant Principal and CCJH Athletic Director Kenneth deLoera considered disbanding the team, But in spite of their winless seasons, the boys soccer squad still wanted to play.
DeLoera scrambled to find a coach. He was able to recruit Kyle Hobbs, a para professional (teaching assistant) at the school who had been successful coaching the boys basketball team at the junior high, high school and even college level.
“When the 2019-20 season began, I knew the boys hadn’t won a game in three years,” said Coach Hobbs. “My goal was to just get the boys believing in what they could do. This group was very unique in the fact that all the players embraced their role in the team and had a team-first mentality throughout the season.”
Parents, staff and the community rallied behind the team and, at the end of the regular season, the CCJH Cougars earned a respectable season record of 5 wins, 2 losses and one tie. However, when the team qualified for the league finals, they were matched up with JO Combs, a team that was undefeated all season.
Winning the league championship was a true matchup of the underdog beating a soccer Goliath.
Congratulations to soccer team members: Luis Mendez Vega, Luis Ramirez, Anthony Gonzalez, Adrian “Steven” Avila, Waylon Chalker, Eduardo Cervantes, Manny Cuevas Rosas, Colton Anderson, Sean and Jake Cooper, Daniel Urias, Fernando Mendez Rodriguez, Declan Frie, Denzel Alsenay and Miguel Romero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.