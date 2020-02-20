Cody Arbogast came back in a big way when he returned to wrestling after a four-year hiatus and captured a first-in-state trophy in the 195 lb. weight class for Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. This is the first state championship to come out of AJHS since 2006.
The high school senior had racked up numerous wins in the past, including third in state and first in multiple national tournaments, but had not wrestled in four years. He said he missed the sport and wanted to get into good shape. He joined the high school team and had been wrestling for AJHS for 12 weeks prior to the state championship.
“The meet went exactly my way; everything I had envisioned in my mind at practice and at state,” said Arbogast, who weighs in at 195 lbs. and wrestles in that weight class. “I suffered a loss a week prior to Tempe, and I trained insanely hard to fix all the mistakes I made in that bout and came back to best him in the championship finals.”
In addition to wrestling, Arbogast participated in football (defensive line) and track and field for the Prospectors. He said he enjoys working out to improve his body. He credits his coaches for his success and also relies on three other guides to help him in life. “I’m very religious. Jesus Christ, God and the Holy Spirit are my mentors, and they’ve helped me with everything, good and bad,” said Arbogast.
Also placing in the state tournament from AJHS was Ethan Wright, who came in second in his weight class; Preston Lindstrom, with a sixth place finish and Nathan Munoz, who placed 8th. Overall, AJHS placed 10th as a team.
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online for all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
