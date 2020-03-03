Apache Junction Unified School District announced that Louis Nightingale has been hired as the new head football coach for Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction.
Coach Nightingale was one of nine candidates interviewed for the position in an extensive search that included local and out-of-state candidates. AJHS’ new coach has a history of developing winning student athletes on and off the field, as well as several years of grid iron expertise.
“I have worked in six different football programs, and that has given me a chance to learn the goods and bads of high school football, so I would like to use those experiences to better AJHS,” said Coach Nightingale.
AJHS’ new coach said he had his eye on making a move, and he really liked the idea of working in a small community where he would have the opportunity to make a positive difference. Even though his official start date will be in the 2020-2021 school year, he is taking the time to be on campus to get to know the students and will also be offering clinics and practices with the students this spring and through the summer.
“Coach Nightingale brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to AJHS,” said Norm Hoefer, girls soccer coach and assistant athletic director for AJUSD. “He has been successful in both small and large football programs and we are very happy to have him become a Prospector.”
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online for all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
