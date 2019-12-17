As the temperature changes to cooler weather, our fall sports teams are finished up and collecting regional honors as our athletes head to regional and state level competitions.
Our Cross Country Team, coached by Patrick Benavidez ran at regionals with Makayla Henwood earning the opportunity to compete at State. This is a young team with only two seniors, so they have a great start towards next year.
Boys & Girls Golf is coached by Ed and Candyce Matlosz. These golfers compete across the valley at some amazing courses. Congratulations to Hayden Pride who went to State representing AJHS Girls Golf.
Coach Terry Hendron had 10 Prospector Swimmers make it to state in multiple events. Katelyn Beazley (200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Chloe Krueger (200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Madisyn Wood (100 butterfly, 100 back, 200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Audrey Washburn (200 individual medley, 100 breast, 200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Eriko Hendrickson (alternate- 200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Brady Williams (100 butterfly, 200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Seth Peterson (200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Adam Belscher (200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), Jake Washburn (200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), and Sebastian Wells (alternate -200 medley relay & 200 freestyle relay), represented AJHS in the pool. Congratulations to our Boys 200 freestyle relay team that set a new school record.
The Lady Prospector Volleyball team had an amazing season travelling to compete in California and across the state. Led by Coach Regan Roach, the Apache Junction team finished 9-1 in our region and ended the season as co-region champions. Region honors went to Hailey Loftis, recognized as Region Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year. 1st Team recognitions went to: Caris Bishop, Hailey Loftis and Madyson Roach. 2nd Team honors went to Emily Reynolds and Allison Lopez. Addison Cooksey and Brooke Gordon were on the Honorable Mention squad.
Our gridiron greats had a tremendous season under the steady direction of Coach Vance Miller and his staff. Varsity football completed the season 7-3 and finished #2 in the Black Canyon Region. The highlight of the season was capturing the win at Combs H.S. to remain the champs of Ironwood Road. Top honors went to Zach Langenbach as the Region Defensive Player of the Year. The Region First Team Offense members were running back Ethan LaBrue and wide receiver Cameron Garcia. First Team Defense included linebacker Zach Langenbach, secondary lineman Talon Izbicki, defensive linemen Ethan Wright and Michael Jada. The First Team Specialists were peppered with AJ players: place kicker/punter Jordan Morris, punt returner Cameron Garcia, and long snapper Zach Langenbach.
Second Team Offense recognition went to quarterback Gibson Limongello, wide receivers Chris Lohman and Tommy Ryan, and offensive lineman Ethan Wright. Second Team Defense honors went to linebacker Brody Bullard and defensive lineman Ethan LaBrue. Second Team Specialists selected were placekicker Jordan Morris and kick returner Cameron Garcia.
We can’t hide our Prospector Pride when it comes to our outstanding student athletes who work hard on the field and in the classroom. Currently practice and preparations are underway for our winter sports: basketball, wrestling and soccer. It’s a great year to be at AJHS.
