The Apache Junction Boys Varsity Basketball team fought hard, but came up short in 2 games last week.
On Tuesday, December 10th, the Prospectors took on an undefeated Desert Edge team and fought hard before falling 81-60. Junior Jimari Grayson, who is having a great start to the season, paced the Prospectors with 28 points and 7 assists. Nicolas Moorhead, in his first game back from injury, had a very strong game and had 16 points, 4 rebounds. Josh Rivers chipped in 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
Thursday, December 12th, the Prospectors took on Marcos De Niza. The Prospectors were up 19-16 at the half, but eventually fell to the the Padres 55-44. Jimari Grayson again paced the Prospectors with 30 points and 5 rebounds.
