On Saturday, February 8, the Imagine Prep Superstition Panthers wrestling team competed against ten other schools in their division in the CAA State Wrestling Tournament held at ALA Queen Creek. After a hard fought battle, the Panthers ended up winning the championship. This is their second consecutive win, making them back-to-back state champions.
Individually, five Panthers took 1st place in their respective weight classes: Jacob Digiacomo at 113lbs, Kaleb Thornlow at 138lbs, Cameron Kelley at 182lbs, Shayne Watson at 220lbs and their only senior, Joey Garcia at 152lbs.
The future of the program looks promising, as more students are showing interest in joining.
Panthers Wrestling is lead by Head Coach Kevin Glascock and Assistant Coach Austen Molyet.
Additionally, these young athletes maintained an impressive team average GPA of 3.5.
