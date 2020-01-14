The Lady Prospectors basketball team of Apache Junction High School had a good holiday break; they participated in the Chandler Prep Holiday Tournament. Their first game (Jan. 2) was a forfeit win over Carl Hayden. On Friday (Jan. 3) they defeated Tempe Prep and Arete. Winning the three games allowed the girls to advance to the championship game, where they would compete against Ben Franklin. The Lady Prospectors won the game handily!
Junior Kaylee smith was voted to the All Tournament team and senior Maya Richardson took home the Most Valuable Player award.
That accomplishment was short-lived as they prepared to compete against St. John Paul II on January 7. St. John Paul II is a new school in Avondale. They are in their second year of existence, but their first year in the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA). After a hard fought battle, the Lady Prospectors prevailed with a 53 to 52 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.