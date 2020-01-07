Zachariah O’Malley has found his path to success through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
The Apache Junction High School alum, class of 2014, grew up in Apache Junction. He excelled in basketball and had tucked three years of varsity play under his belt by the time he finished his junior year.
Then, summer after his junior year, he lost both his estranged father and stepfather to suicide. It was more than the teenager could handle.
He related his story to The News: “This was a hard time in my life,” he reflects. “I quit school, basketball…everything. I got into some trouble and needed something to get my life back on track. I tried college for a few semesters, but that wasn’t for me.
“Then my brother-in-law took me to my first Jiu Jitsu class. I was hooked. I finally had an outlet for all the mixed emotions I had during this time.
“I met my coach, Matt Gillette, at my first gym and followed him when the gym closed down. He has been a huge help in both BJJ and in life. He is a great mentor and dear friend. He is also a brown belt International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation world champion and IBJJF black belt national champion.
“I began competing in January of 2018 and never looked back. Since then, I have compiled a record of 22 wins, with 9 losses, I have received my blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), and my future in the sport is very bright.
“I am pretty well known now in the AZ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (AZBJJ) community. I currently compete for three professional promotions, including 21 Jiu-Jitsu (California), Last Warrior Standing championship (Tucson) and the national promotion Fight 2 Win (F2W).”
Fight 2 Win (January 10 at the Scottsdale Victorium Sports Complex) is the most prominent promotion O’Malley will have fought to date, and he is psyched to fight on the same card as Former UFC welterweight champ Benson Henderson. O’Malley will battle Hassan Majed (CTS) in the 175lb NOGI class. He invites his hometown community to come watch the tournament, which is billed as “The biggest party in grappling.”
“Growing up, we didn’t have much,” he said. “Not a lot of money; not a lot of family. For a long time, it was just me and my mother. The perseverance she showed as an independent woman taught me how to fight for what is right and follow my dreams.
“I did that, and I have succeeded in a lifelong goal: becoming a pro athlete. Since I have reached that goal, I have only set more. This year, I plan to win both the Jiu Jitsu Pan American games and the Jiu Jitsu World Championship, on my way to the my future goal of becoming a UFC fighter.”
