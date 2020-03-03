On Friday, Feb. 28th, Apache Junction High School celebrated the hiring of a new head football coach, Louis Nightingale. Early Tuesday morning, March 3, while the ink on the headlines was still drying, we learned that would-be Coach Nightingale "changed his mind and will not be coming to AJUSD."
As yet, no details have been provided.
AJHS will now go back to the pool of eight remaining candidates who were interviewed for the position to determine the best option.
“I have worked in six different football programs, and that has given me a chance to learn the goods and bads of high school football, so I would like to use those experiences to better AJHS,” Coach Nightingale stated during the hiring process. Apparently, he is now singing a different tune.
We will update readers as we receive further information.
