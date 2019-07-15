Upon returning from Camp Shadow Pines at Heber, Apache Junction Coach Vance Miller is more optimistic than usual about the Prospectors’ football fortunes for the 2019 season.
“The camp was amazing,” Miller said. “No injuries, and we had a great turnout. We accomplished a lot. The weather was great, the food was great, and we had two football fields to practice on.
“A big plus is having Rod Reid back as defensive coordinator. We’re back to his swing of things defensively and how he teaches.”
On that subject, Miller calls the defense, “the nastiest since I’ve been here.”
Miller also noted that the AJ Black & Gold youth players were at Camp Shadow Pines as well.
“The varsity players ran practice for the little kids. It was a very cool experience,” Miller said, adding that 80 players were able to attend.
“About 90 percent of our program was able to go. Everything really was great,” Miller said. “Practices were very efficient, and all of the coaches were there. We had 15 practices in four days and came back down with a good idea of knowing who we are.
“You could see that the kids grew up and started to become a family.”
Much of Miller’s optimism comes from the returning nucleus, with eight of 11 starters back on both offense and defense.
“There’s Gibby (Limongello), of course, at quarterback and a veteran receiving corps of Tommy Ryan, Jordan Morris, Cameron Garcia and Chris Lohman; plus Ethan Wright and Santiago Gonzales back on the line.
“It’s a nice luxury to have,” Miller said. “We’re hitting the ground running; we didn’t miss a beat.
“Now we can rest for a couple of weeks before we start practicing.”
The Prospectors host a scrimmage on Aug. 16 against 5A Scottsdale Desert Mountain, then open their season at home on Aug. 23, hosting Phoenix North Canyon.
Limongello Drawing Collegiate Interest
AJHS’s senior quarterback Gibson Limongello is starting to draw interest to continue his playing career at the collegiate level.
Limongello, a 4A Black Canyon Region first-team selection as a junior, said that so far, the strongest offers have come from a couple of Division III universities – Lawrence (WI) and Case Western Reserve (Cleveland, OH). He’s heard from 15 schools.
“A few offers have come in, but I’ve got to get my ACT and SAT results first,” Limongello said. “Five or six of the schools asked if I would play either wide receiver or running back, or on defense. I’m fine with that.
“I haven’t played defense in some time. I have good hands, and I’ll play any position,” he added. “I love playing safety, where you can read the other quarterback. It’s a fun position. But I haven’t played much D since ninth grade, except one or two plays as a sophomore.”
This fall, Limongello said the Prospectors will have play on defense as a nickel back.
“I’m very excited about that,” he said. “It’s a really great opportunity to see what I can do, make some tackles, hopefully a few interceptions. I like having the chance to read the other quarterback’s eyes and make a play.”
In the college selection process, Limongello said, “I’m just trying to find a good place to go, settle down and have a good experience.”
After participating in Camp Shadow Pines, Limongello said, “The team is looking really good right now with a lot of new athletes. The line always looks good, and I think they’re going to kill it.
“I’m really excited for this year, because it might be the fastest team we’ve had in a long time. Everybody’s been lifting hard in the weight room, we have a great receiver corps, and everybody is doing a great job.”
#WeAreAJ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.