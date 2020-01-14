So Much More Than a Running Club

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grades to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a ten-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
This program has inspired girls in the Apache Junction area for over 10 seasons and has impacted the lives of over 60 girls. Jasmine, a 2014 participant, has been very successful on her high school’s track team and said she probably wouldn’t have joined had she not participated in the Girls on the Run program.
This season, Girls on the Run (3rd-5th grades) and Heart & Sole (6th-8th grade) will be offered at the Multi-Generational Center. Each team will meet two times a week for 90 minutes and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5k event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.
The 2020 season runs January – April with the final 5k on Saturday, April 25th. Due to the gracious donation from the Lost Dutchman Marathon Inc., the program fee is greatly reduced and includes program materials, t-shirt and the end-of-season final 5k registration fee. For more information about the program and to register, go to the Girls on the Run of Maricopa County website, www.gotrmc.org.
