On December 5th and 6th, the Apache Junction High School Boys Soccer team participated in the 2019 Cactus Cup at Desert Ridge High School. The main purpose for participating in the tournament was to continue improving as a soccer team and identify more of our strengths and weaknesses.
On Thursday, the team fell to Poston Butte High School 2-1. On Friday, the team lost to Desert Ridge High School (a 6A program) 4-0, and later to Yuma Catholic High School 6-1. Yuma Catholic has won 3 of the last four 3A state championships.
This experience was humbling for the team, and they worked hard this week in preparation for their match against Buckeye Union High School on Thursday, Dec. 12.
*It should be noted these games do not count toward official records.
On Thursday night, the team had their home opener against Buckeye Union High School, winning the contest 8-0 per the “Mercy Rule,” with 15 minutes remaining in the second half.
The entire team played quick, disciplined soccer, led by Sammy Vega (7 goals, 1 assist). The defense played tremendously, with senior captain Thomas Duarte earning his second shutout of the early season.
AJHS is now 2-0 overall, and 2-0 in conference play. Region play won’t begin for us until January 28.
The team will play at Moon Valley High School next Thursday, December 19 at 6:00 p.m. This is an important match, as it will be our last before the first state rankings come out January 9.
Service and Character
These two traits are the cornerstone of our soccer program. As I previously mentioned, the boys have participated in a presentation on character through the Travis Manion Foundation. The team will take lessons learned from that presentation, and put them into action next week when they assist with the Holiday House as a part of the local Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.
Last year, CAAFA assisted over 150 children and 80 adults who have been affected by domestic violence.
