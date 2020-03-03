AJHS Wrestling Coaches Adam Munoz and Dave Smith aren’t resting on the kudos of their successful season; they’re preparing the next generation of grapplers by coaching the AJ Wrestling Club for local youth.
The club also serves as a fundraiser for the AJHS and CCJH wrestling teams. “This club and tournaments we have put on made it possible for us to purchase new warm up shorts and new singlets for next season,” explained Munoz.
The season runs March 3 to mid-May 2020. Sign up any Tuesday or Thursday from 6-7 p.m. in the AJHS Wrestling Room. Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. for beginners and 7-8 p.m. for advanced, high school and junior high age students. Cost is $75.
Contact Adam Munoz at 480-215-1463 or Dave Smith at 480-251-0998 for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.