The Apache Junction Wrestling team took ten wrestlers to the Jerry Benson Tournament in Buckeye on Friday and Saturday, December 6 & 7. Of those ten, seven placed:

Ethan Wright: 1st place, 195lbs

Nathan Munoz: 1st place, 182lbs

Wyatt Farrar: 2nd, 145lbs

Doug Reh: 2nd, 138 lbs

Blaine Lira: 3rd, 113 lbs

Noah Mittendorf: 5th, 138lbs

Donaven Scruggs: 6th, 106lbs

The team took 6th place overall.

