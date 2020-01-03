The Apache Junction Wrestling team took ten wrestlers to the Jerry Benson Tournament in Buckeye on Friday and Saturday, December 6 & 7. Of those ten, seven placed:
Ethan Wright: 1st place, 195lbs
Nathan Munoz: 1st place, 182lbs
Wyatt Farrar: 2nd, 145lbs
Doug Reh: 2nd, 138 lbs
Blaine Lira: 3rd, 113 lbs
Noah Mittendorf: 5th, 138lbs
Donaven Scruggs: 6th, 106lbs
The team took 6th place overall.
