Imagine Prep-Superstition’s run in the CAA 8-man football ended on Nov. 1, when the Panthers fell 46-8 to Madison Highland Prep.

Madison Highland (8-1), the host team, was seeded No. 4 in the eight-team field, and Imagine Prep (5-3) was seeded No. 5.

While disappointed with the defeat, Panthers Coach Jeremy Brigham was still proud of what his team accomplished.

“We’re a very young team, with that being said with some additions next year, we’re going to reload and take another run at the state playoffs,” Coach Brigham said. “We’re lucky to be supported on and off the field by our great administration and teachers.”

Junior running back Kasen Fish rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries, scored the Panthers’ only touchdown, and added the 2-point conversion.

“We had had several injuries and with the loss of key players during our playoff run this left us out gunned against a well-established program,” Coach Brigham said. “But the kids still played 48 minutes. Defensively, we couldn’t stop their heavy running game and with some early turnovers we were chasing them all night long instead of keeping them on their toes with our balanced offensive attack.”

Brigham also wanted to give a shout out to assistants he has yet to acknowledge, including Lance Uehling (defensive coordinator), David Duffey (special teams), Damian Davis (offensive line), Panayiotis Proios (running backs) and Richard Medina (head coach assistant/wide receivers) for “their daily efforts in helping change our football culture.”

“I am proud of my coaching staff," Brigham said. "Four of the six coaches live in Apache Junction. I moved here when I was the offensive coordinator at Apache Junction High in 2016 and will raise my family here, I want to see our school become a winning program for students in the Apache Junction area.

‘Our team became a family in a very short four-month span. We’re a young team and the future is very bright for Imagine Prep football for many years to come.”