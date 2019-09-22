A long run for a touchdown is nothing new for Imagine Prep-Superstition running back Jason Morgan. He’s done it before.

“Last week, when I got a 95-yard touchdown, and it set a school record,” Morgan said, proudly.

Morgan’s big night of carrying the ball sparked the Panthers’ offense in a 52-0 CAA 8-man football win over visiting Tucson Southgate Academy on Sept. 21 at Prospector Park.

“We really had to get them fired up,” Panthers Coach Jeremy Brigham said. “We played Southgate a few years ago in the playoffs, and they’ve beaten us the last few times. Early on, we could tell we could handle them on both sides of the line, so we were trying to keep them focused on what they needed to do.”

The senior running back gained 131 rushing yards on nine carries, including touchdown runs of 4, 11 and 70 yards.

“Our team was busting our butts,” Morgan said. “We’ve got to fix some things, but it’s a great win.”

Quarterback Seth Highstreet scored three times. He returned a punt 60 yards for one touchdown, ran 11 yards for a score and returned an interception for his third TD. He also threw a scoring pass to Aiden Bridge, ran for one 2-point conversion and threw for another.

Highstreet’s punt return TD came with 9:53 to play in the opening period. Two short punts by the Gators (0-4) set up the next two IPS scores, a 12-yard run by Highstreet and Morgan’s first score – a 4-yard tally.

A fumble recovery by senior Jeremy Brigham set up Morgan’s second touchdown, an 11-yard jaunt that gave the Panthers (3-1) a 30-0 lead after one quarter.

Highstreet’s 2-yard TD pass to Bridge at 7:01 of the second quarter extended Imagine Prep-Superstition’s lead to 38-0. Highstreet picked off a Lamberto Salazar pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown that gave IPS a 44-0 halftime advantage.

Highstreet completed 3 of 4 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and the Panthers gained 162 rushing yards. The Prep defense held the Gators to 71 yards of total offense – 36 rushing and 35 passing.

“Coach (Lance) Uehling’s defense did a fantastic job,” Coach Brigham said. “We had a great effort from everybody we put in.

“With a game like that, it was a good to get a lot of our younger players in there,” he added. “Now, with a week off, we can address the things we need to clean up, get healthy, and get ready for a big push at the end.”

The Panthers enjoy a bye week before returning to play on Saturday, Oct. 5, when they host Glendale Desert Heights.