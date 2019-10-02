The name’s been changed, but the mission is the same.

The seventh annual Apache Junction Food Bank Golf Tournament has been renamed the inaugural Gerald Hundt Memorial Tournament. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort’s Dinosaur Mountain.

Check in is at 8 a.m., with the scramble-format tournament’s shotgun start at 8 a.m. A raffle, lunch and awards event are scheduled for 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Apache Junction Food Bank.

Whether you are an avid golfer or simply want to work with the AJFB to help feed the hungry, golf tournament and sponsorship packages are available from $500 to $5,000; foursomes available at $600; individual player fee is $150.

The deadline to purchase sponsorship and/or packages is Friday, Nov. 15. Event details and online registration are available at www.AJFBGolfClassic.com.

The Apache Junction Reach Out Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works with its volunteers and partners to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in East Valley communities with kindness, respect, and dignity.