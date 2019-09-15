After winning its first two 8-man football games, Imagine Prep-Superstition suffered its first defeat of the season on Sept. 14, as the Panthers traveled to Phoenix and dropped a 30-28 decision to Madison Highland Prep.

“It was a really exciting game,” Panthers Coach Jeremy Brigham said. “When we got there, they saw our 14 players and laughed at first. They weren’t laughing at the end.

“It would have been an amazing performance if we could have pulled it out.”

Senior quarterback Seth Highstreet threw a pair of touchdown passes, a 45-yard strike to Adrian Urquijo and a 14-yard score to Aiden Bridge. Jason Morgan set a school record with a 98-yard touchdown run, and the Panthers added another TD on a 57-yard reverse.

Defensively, Nick Miller and Shayne Watson each recovered a fumble, and Highstreet had an interception.

“I saw a lot of good things on defense. They performed well late in the game,” Coach Brigham said. “We had to play some guys out of position, but the defense is coming into their own. And the offense has big play possibilities.”

In the Panthers’ second game, backup quarterback Ezekiel McGarran suffered a broken collarbone, thus, IPS was unable to rotate Highstreet out the defense.

After three games, Coach Brigham is proud of the Panthers’ overall effort.

“This was a good step in the right direction,” he said. “For 48 minutes, our guys had their heads held high. And we’re proud of them as a staff. We just need them to come together to make it a great team.

“After our first three games, this is a completely different team than when I came in. This loss is a great learning experience. Now, they have to dream that it can happen.”

This Saturday, the Panthers host Tucson Southgate Academy, which is seeking its first win after two losses. Game time is 7 p.m. at Prospector Park.