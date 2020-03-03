Join us for a new event, Fit Family Dino Days at Flatiron Community Park (100 N. Apache Trail) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th, followed by a showing of the movie “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
We will go back in time and discover what the world was like in the Jurassic age. Come dig up old bones, go on a scavenger hunt and find some dinosaur eggs. There will even be some “real life” dinosaurs visiting the park around 5:00 p.m. Don’t miss out on this fun event for the whole family!
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-474-5240 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
