Cool winter weather means great hiking opportunities in your Arizona state parks. Here are the top four trails to visit before temperatures start to rise.
1. Sunset Vista Trail at Picacho Peak State Park: This is a bucket-list trail to cross off your list early in the year! The trail is 3.1 miles; moderate for the first two miles and becoming more difficult as you near the top of the peak. Steel cables (gloves are recommended) help you reach the very top of the mountain for a stunning view.
2. Siphon Draw at Lost Dutchman State Park: This scenic four-mile round-trip hike winds up into a canyon known as Siphon Draw. From there, you can connect to hike the Flatiron, but that part is only recommended for people ready to tackle a super challenge!
3. Romero Ruins Interpretive Trail at Catalina State Park: This easy 30-minute loop trail crosses a seasonal wash before climbing about 80 steps to the hilltop. The Romero Ruins archaeological site includes the surface features of the remains from a Hohokam village dating back to about 500 A.D. As we head into March, wildflowers will start to bloom in the park, illuminating the trail with gold and purple.
4. Nature Loop Trail at Oracle State Park: This trail showcases the beautiful desert plants in the park and provides spectacular views of the Galiuro Mountains and San Pedro River Valley. You can try to spot the wide variety of wildlife at the waterhole in Cottonwood Wash. If you’re feeling adventurous, the Nature Loop Trail connects to the Arizona Trail.
No matter where you choose to hike during the next couple of months, you’ll be sure to make amazing memories and see a new side of Arizona. Plus, reserve a campsite or camping cabin and extend your stay so you can explore another trail the next day!
