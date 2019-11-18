This month marks 14 years since the grand opening of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center (MGC). The MGC was designed to be a versatile, family friendly facility. Its numerous amenities and programs are intended to engage residents and promote healthy lifestyles. It certainly is a busy place!
The MGC has always had fitness classes such as Yoga, Pilates, Bootcamps, Tai Chi, Zumba and Silver Sneakers but this year we’ve added Chair Yoga, Senior Bootcamp, Senior Strength & Power, STRONG by Zumba and HIIT 45 classes. The weekly fitness schedule offers 53 different opportunities to participate in an instructor lead class!
We do loud! We do fun! AJ Parks & Recreation always throws the best birthday parties! Birthday packages are available. There is no longer the need to drive out of town to give your birthday boy or girl an unforgettable party. Packages range from sports packages to art packages and anything in between.
Pickleball has been rapidly growing all over the state. At the MGC, you will find four indoor courts, with various days and times for drop in play. We also offer beginner time slots available so new students can learn this popular game.
Almost every month, there is a free Fit Family event. Events can be themed, high energy and create an atmosphere where families can get fit together. The next Fit Family event is the 2-Mile Trail Run on November 16th–the same day as our 14th annual Wellness Event. On this day only, we will have our Wellness Discount of 15% off all memberships!
Members or guests can purchase a day pass to utilize the many amenities of the MGC. The MGC also accepts SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit, as well as Renew Active pass holders.
Included in memberships is access to the climbing wall, game room, cardio/weight equipment, indoor track, gymnasium, discounts on selected MGC programs and over 50 group fitness classes!
The MGC is located at 1035 N. Idaho Road, just north of Superstition Blvd. You can recreate Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Be sure to check out the website or call for information on age restrictions, Center rules and policies, ajcity.net/mgc. Feel free to call us at 480-474-5240.
