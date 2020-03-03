Though the temperatures have been cooler these past few weeks, we all know that the heat is right around the corner. If you have a pre-teen or teenager, junior lifeguard why not have them work at the pool this summer? The pool is a fun environment to work in, and we have opportunities for those age 11 and older.
Our Junior Lifeguard program is designed for kids ages 11-14 who work as volunteers and gain valuable knowledge about what it takes to be a Lifeguard or Water Safety Instructor. They will learn important skills that can transition them into a paying job in the future.
Our volunteers earn credits that can be used for any program through Parks and Recreation. There are two options for Junior Lifeguard training this spring: March 28 or April 18. The training class is required for first time Jr. Lifeguards. Returning Jr. Lifeguards do not need to take the training class again; simply go online to www.ajcity.net/employment and fill out a Junior Lifeguard Volunteer application.
If you are interested in teaching swim lessons and will be 16 years old by March 22, we are offering a Water Safety Instructor class Saturdays/Sundays March 14/15 & 21/22. All Lifeguards and Water Safety Instructors must hold a current certification in order to be hired by the city.
Registration for these training classes can be done online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg or in person at 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
Human Resources is now accepting applications for Lifeguards and Water Safety Instructors for the 2020 season. Job applications can be filled out online, even before you receive your certification. Please note in the “Training” section of the application that you are currently enrolled in a class. All job and volunteer applications can be found online under the “jobs/volunteer” tab on the city website at www.ajcity.net.
For more information on this program, please contact 480-474-5240. For other program and service information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
