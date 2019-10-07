Apache Junction’s JV-B football team earned a resounding 51-8 win over Phoenix Washington on Oct. 2.

Prospectors quarterback Gavin Limongello completed 11 of 17 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and threw one interception. Limongello also ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts.

Doug Reh led AJHS rushers with 93 yards on five carries and touchdown runs of 7, 52 and 5 yards.

Garret Garcia caught five passes for 198 yards, and Nathan Acosta had three pass receptions for 35 yards and scoring catches of 8 and 20 yards. Christ Vaccaro made three PAT kicks.

The Prospectors defense was led by Austin Martinez with seven tackles, followed by Hunter De la Cruz with five and Carter Erschen and Chance Grimes with three each. De la Cruz and Donovan Scruggs each had one interception.

The Prospectors’ JV-B team hosts El Mirage Dysart on Wednesday, Oct. 9.