Hayden Pride of Apache Junction has qualified for the AIA Girls State Division II Golf Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 28-29 at Tucson National Golf Course.

This is the first time that Pride, a sophomore, has qualified for state. She is ranked No. 16 among the top 18 individuals not on a qualifying team.

In a qualifying round played on Oct. 16 at Western Skies Golf Club in Gilbert, Pride finished sixth overall, shooting a nine-hole 12-over par 47. She was playing against golfers from Gilbert Mesquite and Chandler Seton Catholic.

The AIA changed the girls’ tee times at state to 9:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Tucson National’s Sonoran Course.