Apache Junction traveled to Phoenix Shadow Mountain Friday night (Sept. 27) and defeated the Matadors 50-21 in the Prospectors’ final non-region football game of the season.

“We played very well – offense, defense and special teams,” Prospectors Coach Vance Miller said. “Our play was good all over the place.”

The Prospectors (3-2) jumped to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and led 35-7 at halftime. Four minutes into the first quarter, Anthony Reyes ran in from nine yards out. Cameron Garcia hauled in an 18-yard scoring pass from Gibson Limongello, and Ethan Labrue scored on a 3-yard run.

It was more of the same in the second quarter. Jordan Morris caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Limongello at 11:00 of the period, and Reyes scored his second touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run.

Shadow Mountain scored on a rushing touchdown with 8 minutes left in the half.

“We expected a much closer game,” Miller said. “Shadow Mountain played a lot of young guys. Experience was on our side and it showed. Because they were using so many younger players, Shadow Mountain was struggling in a number of areas.”

The Prospectors extended their lead to 41-7 early in the third quarter, when Labrue hit the Matadors’ quarterback, forcing a fumble that was scooped up by Ethan Wright in the end zone.

Limongello’s rushing touchdown with 7 minutes left in the third quarter gave AJHS a 48-7 advantage. The Prospector defense came up with a safety on the Matadors’ ensuing possession, when, after the Shadow Mountain quarterback was pressured, he lost the ball and kicked it out of the back of the end zone.

Miller said the Matadors scored a couple of touchdowns after AJHS inserted its younger players into the game.

Limongello completed 14 of 20 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the AJ ground game with 77 rushing yards on eight carries. Reyes gained 20 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts, and Chris Lohman returned to the Prospectors’ lineup and gained 19 yards on two carries.

Morris caught three passes for 104 yards and made 6 of 6 PAT kicks. Cameron Garcia caught seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Tommy Ryan caught four passes for 54 yards.

Defensively for AJHS, Zach Langenbach and Brody Bullard each made seven solo tackles, and Cody Arbogast made five tackles.

“Overall, I think we played our best game of the season,” Miller said. “We were very efficient on all three phases of the game. It wasn’t perfect, but it was our best overall package.”

Coming off a bye week, the Prospectors benefitted from the opportunity to address their numerous injuries.

“We had a good week of practice, and the bye week certainly helped,” Miller said. “We got three key guys – Chris Lohman, Cass Casperson and Ethan Labrue – back this week, and we expect Talon Izbicki and Gino Andrade back for next week’s game against Washington. So, we’re almost healthy going into region games.

“We feel that we’re playing our best football right now, and it’ll get better from here.”