Apache Junction boys and girls swimming made a strong showing in a triangular meet on Sept. 12 at Mesa Skyline.

The AJ girls collected 90 points, four behind second-place Tempe Marcos de Niza. Skyline won with 117 points.

Establishing personal bests for the AJHS girls were Katelyn Beazley in the 200 intermediate (2:53.97), Katie Hirn (45.00) and Eriko Hendrickson (33.98) in the 50 freestyle exhibition heat, Hendrickson (1:18.04) and Beazley (1:05.06) in the 100 freestyle, and Emily Lecher in the 500 freestyle (8:01.79).

In the boys meet, Skyline prevailed with 138 points, followed by Marcos de Niza with 87 and AJHS with 76.

Personal bests set for the AJ boys include Jake Washburn in the 50 freestyle (24.90), and the 200 freestyle relay unit of Seth Peterson, Jake Washburn, Brady Williams and Adam Belscher (1:39.55).

“A number of our kids have already reached provisional times, not automatic,” Prospectors Coach Terry Hendron said. “Both boys relays and one of the girls relays are already set to go to state.”

In the Prospectors’ first home meet on Sept. 5 against Poston Butte and Maricopa, Brady Williams broke his best time by five seconds in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 58 seconds. Audrey Washburn swam a personal best of 1:09 in the breaststroke.

“We had a lot of new swimmers swimming strokes they’ve never done before, so we’re doing really well so far. It’s a well-rounded team,” Hendron said, adding that he’s pleased to have so many provisional times this early in the season.

“That’s really awesome. Now, we have to qualify them at a meet at (Gilbert) Williams Field, then we’re in. The regular dual meets are like practice, so we have to qualify on the weekend meets.”

Two meets in, Hendron like the early progress his teams are showing.

“After watching the other teams, our swimmers have the best mechanics of any team we swim against,” Hendron said. “The advantage other teams have is that they’ve been doing it longer.”