Fullback Ethan Labrue scored three touchdowns Friday (Oct. 4), the Prospectors defense pitched a shutout, and Apache Junction rolled to a 38-0 Black Canyon Region defeat of Phoenix Washington at the Rams’ field.

“We weren’t really expecting a shutout, but the defense was lights out all night,” Prospectors Coach Vance Miller said, adding that the Rams were held to 86 total yards on 46 plays – 1.9 yards per play.

“(Washington’s) average rushing play was .6 yards,” Miller said. “The defense forced turnovers, a lot of three-and-outs, and consistently put our offense in good field position. And yet, our offense kind of sputtered a little. Then in the second half, we just kept pounding the ball.

“I felt bad for linebacker Zach Langenbach, who had a great chance for a couple of pick-six’s on passes he knocked down. He had both passes covered perfectly, he just couldn’t catch the ball.”

Apache Junction (4-2 overall, 1-0 region) opened the scoring with a minute left in the first quarter, when Labrue caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Gibson Limongello. Cameron Garcia’s 2-point conversion pass to Jordan Morris put AJHS up 8-0.

A Prospectors fumble recovery gave AJ the ball at the Ram 17, setting up a 9-yard touchdown run by Labrue. Apache Junction led 14-0 at halftime.

Labrue scored his third touchdown – a 14-yard run – with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. He finished the night with 86 rushing yards on seven carries. Limongello’s 2-point run gave the Prospectors a 22-0 lead.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Limongello connected with Tommy Ryan on a 19-yard scoring play. Early in the fourth quarter, Brody Bullard scored on a 7-yard run, and with two minutes left in the game, Morris booted a 36-yard field goal.

The loss dropped the Rams to 3-4 on the season, 1-1 in region play.

Limongello completed 15 of 25 passes for 190 yards, and ran seven times for 29 yards. Ryan caught five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Morris caught three passes for 76 yards.

“Jordan had a great game receiving and kicking. His kickoffs were awesome,” Miller said.

This Friday (Oct. 11), the Prospectors return home to host El Mirage Dysart. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Apache Junction 14 0 14 10 – 38

Washington 0 0 0 0 - 0

AJ – Labrue 11 pass from Limongello (Jordan Morris pass from C. Garcia)

AJ – Labrue 9 run (2-point conversion failed)

AJ – Labrue 14 run (Limongello run)

AJ – Ryan 19 pass from Limongello (2-point conversion failed)

AJ – Bullard 7 run (Morris kick)

AJ – Morris 36 FG

BLACK CANYON REGION FOOTBALL FOR OCT. 4

Combs 55, Dysart 14

Glendale 49, Cortez 12

Apache Junction 38, Washington 0