YOUTH SOCCER LEAGUES
Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering youth soccer leagues for boys and girls ages 4-11, divided into three age groups. Youth ages 4-5, will play on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. Youth ages 6-8 & 8-11 will play on Monday & Wednesday evenings (6-7 p.m./7-8 p.m.) and Saturday mornings (10-11 a.m./11 a.m.-12 p.m.). All leagues will be at Prospector Park (3015 N. Idaho Rd.).
Registration fees are only $40 for the 4-5 year old league, $45 for the 6-8 year old league and $50 for the 8-11 year old league. There is a $5 per participant discount if registered by January 2nd. We are actively recruiting for volunteer coaches for all three leagues.
The leagues kick off with clinics the morning of Saturday, January 11th at Prospector Park. The clinic for those registered in the 4-5 year old league is at 12:00 p.m., the 6-8 year old league is at 10:00 a.m., and the 8-11 year old league is at 11:00 a.m.
PARENT/TOT SOCCER
AJ Parks and Recreation is also offering a Parent/Tot Soccer program for youth ages 3-5. Participants must have turned 3 years old by February 1st. This program will be on Saturdays (2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22) from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Prospector Park. Parents actively play with their child under the direction of Coach Wes.
This program is designed to prepare youth for team sports and prepare parents to become volunteer coaches. Registration fee is only $30 for Parent/Tot Soccer.
In person registration is available in the AJ Multi-Generational Center (1035 N. Idaho Rd.) and online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg search Soccer.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181, or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks. You can also follow AJ Parks and Rec on Facebook and Twitter by clicking the links/logos on the website.
