TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Football season tickets are now available for the 2020 season. Season ticket holders may renew on their online account manager while new season ticket deposits can be made online or by calling 480-727-0000.
We don't want you to miss the train in 2020, so Sun Devil Football is offering fan friendly pricing with season tickets starting as low as $125!
In year two, head coach Herm Edwards finished the season on a high note, knocking off No. 6 Oregon in front of a sold-out crowd while once again keeping the Territorial Cup in Tempe following last weekend's dominant performance for a 5-2 home record. Two additional top-20 road wins over Michigan State and Cal cemented an impressive résumé of victories in 2019. With over 30 freshmen earning playing time this season, the stage is set for an exciting 2020 campaign led by rising sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels returns after setting the ASU freshman record for passing yards in a season (2,748) while rushing for another 494 yards. As a rookie, Daniels shined when the lights were brightest, downing No. 18 Michigan State and No. 15 Cal on the road, and going toe-to-toe with projected first-round NFL draftee Justin Herbert of No. 6 Oregon.
The Sun Devil defense, under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, has allowed 30 points or fewer in 16 of 25 games, including seven games this season. ASU finished the regular season 39th nationally in allowing just 23.1 points per game – the lowest total since 2009. ASU held five teams under 20 points this season – the most since 2014.
In 11 of 12 games this season, ASU held an opponent to 155 or fewer rushing yards. The Devils had just five such games last season. It is the first time since the expansion to 12-game regular seasons ASU has accomplished this feat. ASU finished the regular season 21st nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 116.8 yards per game – the lowest total since 2009.
With only three senior starters lost, the Sun Devils expect to return a seasoned group on defense that includes the 11th-highest and 16th-highest graded defensive players in the Pac-12 according to Pro Football Focus in Aashari Crosswell and Jermayne Lole. Darien Butler, the first true sophomore captain in program history, returns alongside 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Merlin Robertson to head the linebacking core.
Next year's home schedule includes contests against NAU, BYU, defending Pac-12 South champ Utah, UCLA, Cal and Oregon State.
No deposit is necessary to renew seats and fans can take advantage of payment plans and still receive Loyalty Pricing.
Please visit www.thesundevils.com/renew to log into your account, view the pricing map and benefits chart, and for more information on FAQ's and parking.
Prize Campaign
Fans who renew by the deadlines below will be entered into our football renewal Prize Campaign. Renew by the day before each drawing to be entered to win. Once you've renewed, you're automatically included in all remaining prize drawings.
Monday, Dec. 30 – Two (2) game tickets, airfare and hotel to the PAC-12 Championship Football Game in December 2020 (2 winners)
Monday, Jan. 13 – Two (2) ASU vs. U of A Men's Basketball Lower Level Tickets on Saturday, January 25 (4 winners)
Monday, Jan. 27 – One (1) Herm Edwards Signed Sun Devil Football Helmet (4 winners)
Monday, Feb. 10 – Four (4) Sun Devil Football Legends Club Tickets with food & beverage for 2020 football game vs. a conference opponent (4 winners)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.