Arizona State junior running back Eno Benjamin has been named to the Honorable Mention List for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, following his 168-yard rushing effort in ASU's win over rival Arizona Saturday night.
Benjamin, a Wylie, Texas, native, finished Saturday's Territorial Cup game with 168 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns, lifting him over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second-straight year. In doing so, he became the first Sun Devil running back since Freddie Williams (1074-75) to accomplish the feat in consecutive years.
With his 168 rushing yards in Saturday's game, Benjamin now has 2,867 rushing yards in his career and sits in seventh-place on the school's all-time rushing list.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.