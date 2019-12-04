Arizona State redshirt junior cornerback Jack Jones was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Arizona State's 24-14 Territorial Cup win over Arizona on Saturday.
Jones had six combined tackles (five solos) and two interceptions, becoming the first Sun Devil with multiple interceptions in a game since Gump Hayes picked off Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) twice in 2016. Jones thwarted a UA scoring threat in the second quarter, intercepting UA QB Khalil Tate at the ASU 14 after the Wildcats had driven to the ASU 24. The Sun Devils would end up converting the turnover into a field goal just before the half to cut UA's lead to 7-6. Jones also intercepted Tate on UA's first possession of the second half. Jones was one of just four players in nation to record two interceptions this weekend. He allowed just two catches on five targets for only 25 yards and had a 16.7 NFL QB rating when targeted, the 20th-lowest tally of any CB in the FBS for the weekend.
Jones' 16 passes defensed this season are tied for ninth nationally and he's helped ASU to 65 total passes defensed this season the eighth-highest total in the country. For reference, ASU has finished no better than 43rd in the category since 2013 and outside the top 80 in three of the last six years. ASU's 56 total break-ups this season (of which Jones has 16, tied for ninth) are the sixth-highest total in the country.
The Sun Devils have now had eight players combine for 13 Pac-12 weekly awards this season: quarterback Jayden Daniels (Freshman of the Week – Sept. 3, Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 25 and Offensive Player of the Week – Nov. 25), punter Michael Turk (Special Teams Player of the Week – Sept. 3), placekicker Cristian Zendejas (Special Teams – Sept. 9), defensive end Jermayne Lole (Defensive Line Player of the Week – Sept. 16), center Cohl Cabral (Offensive Line Player of the Week – Sept. 30), defensive end George Lea (Defensive Line– Sept. 30), wide receiver/returner Brandon Aiyuk (Offensive – Oct. 14 and Special Teams – November 18) and Jones (Dec. 2).
