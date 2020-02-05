Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the hiring of the following four assistant coaches:
Brentson Buckner - Defensive Line
Jim Dray Offensive - Quality Control
Mark Naylor - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Derius Swinton - Assistant Special Teams
In addition, Charlie Bullen has been promoted to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert has been promoted to offensive assistant and Spencer Whipple has been promoted to assistant wide receivers coach.
Information on the four new assistant coaches follows below:
Buckner re-joins the Cardinals coaching staff after previously serving in the same capacity with the team from 2013-17. He comes back to Arizona after working as the defensive line coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2019 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. With Oakland last season, Buckner helped the Raiders improve from 13 sacks in 2018 to 32 in 2019 and finished ranked 8th in the NFL against the run this past season after finishing 30th in 2018. During his five seasons with the Cardinals, Arizona’s defense ranked second in rushing yards allowed per game (93.8 avg.), third in yards allowed (324.7 avg.), fourth in rushing yards per attempt (3.81 avg.) and had 203 sacks, the seventh-most in the NFL in that span.
The 48-year old Buckner played 12 seasons in the NFL with four different teams (Pittsburgh 1994-96, Cincinnati 1997, San Francisco 1998-2000, Carolina 2001-05) and appeared in 174 games (127 starts) in his career, totaling 426 tackles, 31 sacks, five forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and two INTs. Buckner was a part of two Super Bowl teams, appearing in Super Bowl XXX with the Steelers and Super Bowl XXXVIII as a member of the Panthers.
Dray returns to the Cardinals as an assistant coach after spending the first four years (2010-13) of his playing career with Arizona. He entered the league with the Cardinals as a seventh-round selection (233rd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Stanford. Dray spent last season with Cleveland as the Browns offensive quality control coach after beginning his coaching career in 2018 as an offensive assistant at his alma mater, Stanford.
The 33-year old Dray played eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end, appearing in 94 games (38 starts) and catching 56 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns. He played with Cleveland (2014-15), Buffalo (2016), and San Francisco before finishing his career with the Cardinals in 2017.
Naylor joins the Cardinals from Eastern Kentucky University where he served as the Director of Sports Performance the past two seasons (2018-19) for the Colonels football team. He returns to the NFL after previously working as a strength and conditioning assistant with the Baltimore Ravens (2006-07). Prior to working at Eastern Kentucky, Naylor spent seven seasons (2011-17) as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Michigan where he worked under head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Brady Hoke.
He also spent three seasons (2008-10) as the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Ball State after working there as a graduate assistant from 2004-06. Naylor previously worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Missouri Southern University (2003-04) and as an intern at Michigan State in 2003.
Swinton is a 12-year coaching veteran, including 10 seasons as an NFL assistant. He previously worked as San Francisco’s special teams coordinator in 2016 in addition to coaching special teams with Chicago (2015,’17), Denver (2013-14), Kansas City (2012), and St. Louis (2009-11). The 34-year old Swinton spent the 2018 season as an offensive assistant with Detroit and spent training camp in 2019 as a special teams intern with the Cardinals.
While coaching in Chicago, kicker Robbie Gould made a then career-high 33 field goals in 2015 (tied for second in the NFL) and converted seven field goals of 50+ yards, which led the league. During his tenure with the Broncos, Swinton helped kicker Matt Prater get selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013 after setting Denver franchise records in field goal percentage (96.2) and points scored (150). A former safety and basketball player at Hampton University, Swinton began his coaching career at the University of Tennessee as a graduate assistant for two seasons (2007-08).
