The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has elevated linebackers Kylie Fitts and Tanner Vallejo to the active roster from the practice squad, signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid and released linebacker Pete Robertson.
Fitts (6-4, 260) has been on the Cardinals practice squad since September 3. He played in seven games as a rookie with Chicago in 2018 after entering the league with the Bears as a sixth-round selection (181st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Utah. The 25-year old Fitts was released by Chicago following the preseason on August 31. He began his college career at UCLA and played with the Bruins for one season before transferring to Utah where he played his final three seasons. Fitts finished his collegiate career by appearing in 31 games (23 starts) and recording 69 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.
Reid (6-2, 292) is in his sixth NFL season and has played in 44 career games (13 starts) with the Cowboys (2018), Colts (2017), Redskins (2017), Lions (2017; ‘14-15) and Chargers (2016) and has 46 tackles (34 solo), 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He entered the league with Detroit as a fifth-round selection (158th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Princeton. Reid played in 10 games (one start) with the Cowboys last season after previously playing 27 games (12 starts) with the Lions. The 28-year old Reid spent the preseason with Indianapolis prior to being released on August 31.
Vallejo (6-1, 230) was re-signed to the Cardinals practice squad on November 19 after spending the preseason with Arizona. He was claimed off waivers by Washington and played in nine games with the Redskins earlier this season before being released on November 16. Vallejo originally joined the Cardinals in February off waivers from Cleveland after playing in 13 games and recording 20 tackles on defense and seven special teams tackles with the Browns in 2018. He entered the league with Buffalo as a sixth-round selection (195th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boise State and played 15 games as a rookie with the Bills and had five special teams tackles.
Fitts will wear jersey #49, Reid will wear jersey #94 and Vallejo will wear jersey #51.
In addition, the team has signed quarterback Drew Anderson, wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, and defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.
Anderson (6-4, 221) spent the preseason with the Cardinals prior to being released on September 1. He originally joined the Cardinals in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Murray State. Anderson played in 11 games last season with Murray State the Racers after transferring from the University of Buffalo and completed 258-of-429 passes for 2,864 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 225 yards.
Blacknall (6-2, 210) spent the majority of his rookie season in 2018 on the Raiders practice squad after entering the league with Oakland as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn State last year. He was elevated to Oakland’s active roster last season, but didn’t play. Blacknall was released by the Raiders in the offseason and spent training camp with the Dolphins. While at Penn State, Blacknall played in 48 games (15 starts) and had 50 receptions for 979 yards and seven touchdowns.
Johnson (6-5, 287) played in three games and had two tackles with Jacksonville as a rookie in 2018 after entering the league with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Cincinnati. He spent time on the Titans and Colts practice squads earlier this season after being released by Jacksonville following the preseason. Johnson played in 26 games at Cincinnati and had 31 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
