Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid (cuh-RAWN) and has placed defensive lineman Rodney Gunter (toe) on injured reserve.
Reid (6-2, 292) was released by the Cardinals on Saturday after originally signing with the team on December 4. He is in his sixth NFL season and has played in 44 career games (13 starts) with the Cowboys (2018), Colts (2017), Redskins (2017), Lions (2017; ‘14-15) and Chargers (2016), collecting 46 tackles (34 solo), 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Reid entered the league with Detroit as a fifth-round selection (158th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Princeton.
Reid will wear jersey #94.
