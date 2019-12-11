Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Javier Edwards to the practice squad.
Edwards (6-3, 325) spent the preseason with Houston and was on their practice squad earlier this season after entering the league with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado. He played two seasons at Colorado after transferring from Blinn College where he began his collegiate career. While at Colorado, Edwards played in 23 games (21 starts) and had 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
