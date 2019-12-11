TEMPE, Ariz. – The College Triathlon Coaches Association announced that Sun Devil triathlon head coach Cliff English is the 2019 CTCA Division I Coach of the Year for the third year in a row. English has now taken the honor in every season since the award's inception in 2017.
"It is always an honor to receive recognition from my peers on the successes of the team and the role I play in it," English said.
The award, voted on by all Division I coaches, comes less than a month after English led his triathlon squad to their fourth-straight national championship in Tempe in November. Kyla Roy headlined the Sun Devils with her first individual championship to make three-straight years with a Sun Devil at the top of the podium.
"I'm looking forward to our continued success in the future, and this only motivates me more," English said. "I am one of those that never sits on their past successes, and I always look to drive forward and keep staying hungry for more."
