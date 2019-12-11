TEMPE, Ariz. -- Sun Devil Football junior running back Eno Benjamin announced his decision today to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
"I want to thank Coach Herm and every other coach that has contributed to my success on and off the field," Benjamin said. "Thank you, Arizona State University. I've enjoyed my three years here and I have made memories with my brothers that will last beyond this lifetime. With that being said, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the 2020 NFL Draft."
Benjamin will leave Arizona State with his name at or near the top of the program's record book in several significant rushing statistics. His 2018 season was one of the best ever by a Sun Devil running back, as he shattered Woody Green's 46-year-old school record for rushing yards in a season. He completed his sophomore season with 1,642 yards on the ground while also setting the school record for most games going over 100 yards rushing with nine. Benjamin was recognized by the AP for his breakout season, receiving Third Team All-American honors from the publication after the 2018 season.
The two-year starter also holds the record for most rushing yards in a game by a Sun Devil, rushing for 312 yards in a spectacular effort against Oregon State last season. The performance was one of 15 in his career in which he surpassed the century mark in rushing, giving him the fourth-most games with 100+ yards rushing in school history. Benjamin rushed for 1,083 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 on his way to earning First Team Pac-12 All-Conference honors for the second consecutive season. In reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second-straight year, he becomes the first Sun Devil running back since Freddie Williams (1974-75) to accomplish the feat in consecutive years.
“It has been my pleasure to coach Eno these last two seasons. His contributions to this university cannot be understated, and that goes beyond his historical performances on the field,” said head coach Herm Edwards. “He has been a role model in the classroom and an incredible ambassador for Sun Devil Athletics in his community engagement. Eno exemplifies everything we hope to achieve with the young men that come through this program and I look forward to seeing him represent Arizona State at the next level.”
