TEMPE – Sun Devil Football placed 11 student-athletes on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. The individual awards and the All-Pac-12 Football Team are selected by the Pac-12 head coaches.
The All-Conference selections were paced by a pair of First Team selections on offense in running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver/return specialist Brandon Aiyuk. For Benjamin, it was the second-consecutive season in which he has earned a First Team nod. Aiyuk was tabbed a First Team choice at receiver in one of the elite conferences in the nation at the position. He was additionally selected as a First Team choice as a return specialist.
Junior Michael Turk was named as the league's First Team punter while freshman Case Hatch earned a spot as a First Team special teams specialist. Senior center Cohl Cabral also earned a spot on the Second Team at offensive line.
ASU's five first team selections were tied for second in the league behind Pac-12 South Champion Utah.
Additionally, six more Sun Devils earned honorable mention nods toward the All-Conference team, including wide receiver Frank Darby, defensive back Jack Jones, linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, offensive lineman Dohnovan West and defensive back Kobe Williams.
While not included on the All-Conference Teams, freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected as the league's honorable mention for the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year behind USC's Kedon Slovis.
