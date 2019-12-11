The Arizona State Sun Devil men's hoops team (6-2) -- coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 1980-81 and the only Pac-12 team to make the NCAAs the past two seasons -- hosts 2019 SWAC Tournament champion Prairie View A&M in just its fourth home game on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. and then plays host to SEC member Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Desert Financial Arena.
SUN DEVIL DATA: ASU has held five opponents under 40 percent shooting and is holding opponents to just .268 (44-of-164) from the three-point stripe (15th-best in nation)...ASU has 76 steals, while its opponents have just 41...quietly, Elias Valtonen is 9-of-16 (.563) from the three-point stripe in his career...ASU is 7-0 in the past two years when Taeshon Cherry scores double-digits...freshman Jalen Graham is 17-of-25 (.680) from the field...freshman Jaelen House is 18-of-19 (.947) from the free throw line...through eight games ASU is giving up just 62.1 points per game, which is third in the Pac-12. It is early, but that would be the its lowest since the 2009-10 team gave up just 58.7 ppg., the third-best mark in Sun Devil history…ASU is holding opponents to just .394 from the field.
